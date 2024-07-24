Camp Bestival Dorset 2024: Set & stage times ahead of this weekend’s event; is anyone set clashing this year?
- Camp Bestival Dorset 2024 is one more sleep away, with activities kicking off on July 25 2024.
- This year’s event brings together an eclectic mix of entertainment for all the family - including the little ones.
- But will your festival experience now change with this list of set and stage times ahead of this weekend’s event?
- Who also could prove a headache with regards to set clashes?
It’s a very family-orientated affair once again at Camp Bestival Dorset this year, with activities taking place from tomorrow (July 25 2024.)
The bulk of the musical performances though are set to commence on Friday July 26 2024, with that evening headlined by power-pop group McFly closing out night one on The Outside Stage, with Paloma Faith and Pete Tong following suit the following two evenings.
With a little something for the young ones earlier in the day and then something for the parents in the evening, it begs the question; how can you accommodate seeing someone like Orbital perform when Bluey happens to also be appearing on the same day?
Well - we have you covered; we’ve taken a look at the set and stage times for Camp Bestival Dorset this year, focusing primarily on the musical performances, so you can start your planning for this weekend’s festival while finishing up your packing duties.
So will you get a chance to see Dick and Dom spinning the decks in the evening, or will you have to contend with seeing them perform on The Outside Stage instead at a more “reasonable” hour?
Camp Bestival Dorset 2024 set times
Setlists reflect the main stages where music acts are performed; for a full timetable that includes children’s events and workshops, download the Camp Bestival app on Android or iPhone.
Friday July 26 2024
The Castle Stage
- 12:00 - 12:30: Mister Maker with Utah Saints
- 13:00 - 13:45: Hacker T Dog and Katie Thistleton
- 14:15 - 15:00: The Daniel Wakeford Experience
- 15:30 - 16:15: Hak Baker
- 16:45 - 17:45: Ellie Sax
- 18:15 - 19:00: Old Time Sailors
- 19:30 - 20:15: The Magic Numbers
- 20:45 - 21:45: Gok Wan (DJ Set)
- 22:30 - 23:45: McFly
The Big Top
- 10:15 - 11:00: Camp Bestival’s Got Talent
- 11:20 - 11:50: Dan The Hat
- 12:00 - 12:30: Mr B Gentleman Rhymer
- 13:00 - 13:45: Out At Sea
- 14:15 - 15:00: Katie Grace
- 15:30 - 16:15: Fred Roberts
- 16:45 - 17:15: Rosca
- 18:00 - 18:45: Munay Ki Dub
- 19:15 - 20:15: The Beatles Dub Club
- 20:45 - 21:30: Hip Hop House Band
- 22:00 - 23:30: Orbital
- 00:00 - 01:00: Silent Disco: Raves v Pop
- 01:00 - 02:00: Silent Disco: Jethro Watson v Che
Bollywood
- 10:00 - 10:50: Little Folk Nursery Rhymes
- 11:00 - 11:50: UKEBOXBABY
- 12:00 - 12:50: Beat Street Dance Workshops
- 13:00 - 13:50: Bollywood Dance Lessons
- 14:00 - 15:00: Pop Bingo Disco
- 15:0 - 16:30: Nicky Coins
- 16:30 - 18:00: BFLF All Stars B2B Phil Hartnol
- 18:00 - 18:45: DJ Decoy
- 18:45 - 19:30: Che Mac
- 19:30 - 20:30: DJ Cassia
- 20:30 - 22:00: David Rodigan
- 22:00 - 23:00: Nick The Record
- 23:00 - 00:30: Goldierocks
- 00:30 - 02:00: Aroop Roy
The Bandstand
- 11:00 - 11:30: Tim Hill Band
- 12:00 - 17:00: Lost & Found The Navigators
- 17:00 - 17:45: Piano Singalong
- 18:00 - 18:30: Tim Hill Band
- 18:45 - 22:00: Bandstand Guest Artists (TBA)
Pig’s Big Ballroom
- 11:00 - 12:00: Welcome To The Shellac Collective
- 12:00 - 13:00: Fairy-Liquid Magic Bubbles
- 13:00 - 14:00: Ms Chameleons Mechanical Melodies
- 14:00 - 14:40: The Trio Buschelini
- 14:40 - 15:40: DJ Funky Buns
- 15:40 - 16:30: Sakara
- 16:30 - 17:30: DJ GG
- 17:30 - 18:30: Ffion Rebecca
- 18:30 - 19:20: Shellacula
- 19:20 - 20:20: Sound of the Sirens
- 20:20 - 21:10: Greg’s Greats 78s
- 21:10 - 22:00: 4D Jones
- 22:10 - 23:00: DJ Tony Tunes
- 23:00 - 00:00: Black Kat Boppers
- 00:00 - 01:00: Dr Sid Swings
Saturday July 27 2024
The Castle Stage
- 11:00 - 11:30: Fit Rave
- 11:45 - 12:30: Mom Bop
- 12:45 - 13:15: Mr Tumble
- 13:15 - 13:30: Bluey Mini Show
- 13:30 - 14:05: Braniac Live
- 14:10 - 14:30: Stuart Sandeman
- 14:45 - 15:30: Dick and Dom
- 15:50 - 16:35: The Amy Winehouse Band
- 17:05 - 17:50: House Gospel Choir
- 18:15 - 19:00: Flowerovlove
- 19:30 - 20:30: The Darkness
- 21:00 - 21:50: Jake Shears
- 22:35 - 23:50: Paloma Faith
The Big Top
- 10:00 - 10:10: Camp Bestival Air Guitar Championships
- 10:15 - 11:00: Camp Bestival’s Got Talent
- 11:20 - 12:05: Dan The Hat
- 12:30 - 13:30: Rascal Raves
- 13:30 - 14:15: Ffion Rebecca
- 14:45 - 15:30: Genevieve Miles
- 16:00 - 16:45: L Dot
- 17:15 - 18:00: Prima Queen
- 18:00 - 18:30: Comedy Warm Up: Bobbin
- 18:30 - 19:15: Simon Brodkin
- 19:15 - 19:40: Back To The One
- 20:00 - 20:40: Coach Party
- 21:00 - 21:40: Space Oddity Disco
- 22:00 - 22:45: Junior Jungle
- 23:00 - 00:00: Dick and Dom’s Massive Rave
- 00:20 - 02:00: Silent Disco: $hit Disco v Somberro Sound System & Rev Milo
Bollywood
- 10:00 - 10:50: Barta Theatre Academy: Intergalactic Flashback
- 11:00 - 11:50: UKEBOXBABY
- 12:00 - 12:50: Bollywood Dance Lessons
- 13:00 - 13:50: Streets of Soul
- 14:00 - 15:00: Pop Bingo Disco
- 15:00 - 16:30: Mix It Up Kru
- 16:30 - 18:00: Big Fish Little Fish
- 18:00 - 19:30: Tina Edwards
- 19:30 - 20:30: Discolicious: Aidan Hammond
- 20:30 - 21:30: Discolicious: Jamie Winstone
- 21:30 - 22:30: Discolicious: Jemma Bolt
- 22:30 - 00:00: Discolicious: Dolls House DJ Set
- 00:00 - 02:00: Discolicious: Daisybelle & Carly Fox
The Bandstand
- 10:00 - 11:00: Bhangra Bollywood Dance Lessons
- 11:00 - 11:30: Tim Hill Band
- 12:00 - 17:00: Lost & Found The Navigators
- 17:00 - 17:45: Piano Singalong
- 18:00 - 18:30: Tim Hill Band
- 18:45 - 19:45: Rob Da Bank
- 19:45 - 22:00: Bandstand Guest Artists (TBA)
Pig’s Big Ballroom
- 12:00 - 13:00: Fairy-Liquid Magic Bubbles
- 13:00 - 14:00: Bushell-Hill
- 14:00 - 15:00: DJ Urban Bongo
- 15:00 - 16:00: 4D Jones
- 16:00 - 17:00: Brother Graham
- 17:00 - 18:00: Elizabeth and Jameson
- 18:00 - 19:00: DJ Tall
- 19:00 - 20:00: Obadiah Scrumpet Warbler’s Jug and Pot Wash Band
- 20:00 - 21:00: DJ 78
- 21:00 - 22:00: The Hedge Inspectors
- 22:00 - 23:00: Ms Chameleons Mechanical Melodies
- 23:00 - 00:00: Karauke
- 00:00 - 01:00: Flora & Fauna
Sunday July 28 2024
The Castle Stage
- 11:00 - 11:30: The Funky Little Choir
- 11:40 - 12:40: Horrible Histories: Rotten Royals
- 12:50 - 13:20: Mr Motivator
- 13:45 - 14:30: Rhoda Dakar
- 14:45 - 15:45: Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party
- 16:10 - 16:55: Dagny
- 17:25 - 18:25: Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- 18:55 - 19:55: James Arthur
- 20:55 - 22:25: Pete Tong: Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra
- 22:35 - 22:50: Castle Fireworks Spectacular
The Big Top
- 10:00 - 10:10: Camp Bestival Air Guitar Championships
- 10:15 - 11:00: Camp Bestival’s Got Talent
- 11:30 - 12:15: Dan The Hat
- 12:45 - 13:45: Comedy Club 4 Kids
- 14:15 - 15:00: Isolabella
- 15:15 - 16:00: Deeps
- 16:50 - 17:35: Mitch Santiago
- 18:00 - 18:45: Downtown Kayoto
- 19:05 - 19:50: The Smyths
- 20:20 - 21:05: Snayx
- 21:35 - 22:20: Tom Aspaul
- 22:50 - 23:40: The K’s
- 00:00 - 01:00: The Cuban Brothers
Bollywood
- 10:00 - 10:45: Barta Theatre Academy: Intergalactic Flashback
- 11:00 - 11:45: UKEBOXBABY
- 12:00 - 12:45: Beat Street Dance Workshops
- 13:00 - 13:45: Bollywood Dance Lessons
- 14:00 - 16:00: Bristol Northern Soul Club
- 16:00 - 17:00: Lindy Layton
- 17:00 - 18:00: Rodney P
- 18:00 - 19:00: Ragga Twins
- 19:00 - 20:00: Barry Ashworth (Dub Pistols)
- 20:00 - 21:00: Uncle Dugs
- 21:00 - 22:00: Russ Cuban
- 22:00 - 23:00: JIM8TRACK
- 23:00 - 01:00: Roger Sanchez
The Bandstand
- 11:00 - 11:30: Tim Hill Band
- 12:00 - 17:00: Lost & Found The Navigators
- 17:00 - 17:45: Piano Singalong
- 18:00 - 18:30: Tim Hill Band
- 18:45 - 22:00: Bandstand Guest Artists (TBA)
Pig’s Big Ballroom
- 11:00 - 12:00: DJ Melly Mel
- 12:00 - 13:10: Karauke
- 13:10 - 13:45: Boogie Woogie Sunday Intro
- 13:45 - 14:30: Tony Tunes Rocking Piano
- 14:30 - 15:00: DJ 78
- 15:00 - 16:00: Tom Seals
- 16:00 - 16:30: DJ Tony Tunes
- 16:30 - 17:20: Toby Hounsham
- 17:20 - 17:30: The New Boogie Woogie Trio
- 17:30 - 18:00: Brother Graham’s Country Boogie
- 18:00 - 19:00: The Hedge Inspectors
- 19:00 - 20:00: DJ GG
- 20:00 - 21:00: Duke Special
- 21:00 - 22:00: DJ Mr Jules
- 22:00 - 23:00: Black Kat Boppers
- 23:00 - 00:00: The Shellac Roundabout
Are there any significant set clashes I should be aware of?
The only “big” clash we can see from the timetable occurs on the first full day of Camp Bestival Dorset 2024 when McFly play on The Castle Stage at the same time as Orbital performs in The Big Top. Admittedly, two very different fan bases we assume - but as they say about assumptions…
Tickets to attend Camp Bestival Dorset are still available today - to pick up a last-minute weekend or day ticket, visit Ticketmaster UK for more details and payment options.
