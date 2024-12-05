If you’re too impatient to wait another year for Spotify Wrapped, we may have an alternative 🎧🎶

Spotify Wrapped has finally arrived, detailing the listening habits of users over the past 12 months.

But for those who can’t wait another year to find out what their listening tastes have been, there is another option.

Last.FM offers a chance for users to share what they’ve been listening to - and works with Spotify.

So that was Spotify Wrapped for another year, after the anticipation over the last week became unbearable to discover just what kind of music listeners we are.

One of the more significant changes with Wrapped this year was the change from top genres being seemingly replaced by “phases,” detailing what kind of music listener you were each month based on what you were enjoying at that period of time.

I myself went through what was described as a "Alien Permanent Wave Post-Grunge" phase in February - quite a lot of grunge, some early Foo Fighters. Another standard year for me when it came to Spotify Wrapped.

But what if I was to tell you that you don’t have to wait another year to find out what your most played songs and artists are, and in fact you can have real-time access each month or week, rather than sit around for 12 months once again?

In fact, the very website and app that can do such a thing predates the Spotify Wrapped that we’ve come to know and love by 15 years?

Curious? Then let me introduce you to Last.FM.

What is Last.FM?

Last.FM might be a solution for those music fans who don't want to wait 12 months to find our what their listening habits currently entail. | Last.FM

Last.fm is a music discovery platform and social network that tracks users' listening habits, providing personalized music recommendations and charts. The platform's primary feature is "scrobbling," where users can automatically track the songs they listen to on various music platforms.

Over time, Last.fm builds a comprehensive profile of musical preferences, which helps suggest new artists, albums, and songs based on these preferences. It has a strong social aspect, allowing users to follow each other, interact, and explore shared musical tastes.

Last.fm also offers detailed statistics, including top tracks, artists, and albums, creating a dynamic and personalized music experience.

How does Last.FM work?

Last.fm works by using its "scrobbling" feature, which tracks the music you listen to. When you listen to a song on any compatible platform, Last.fm logs this data to your profile, where it’s analysed to create a unique music profile for each user.

This allows the platform to generate music recommendations tailored to your tastes. The service also includes features such as charts, user recommendations, playlists, and statistics that help users discover new music.

The more a user listens to music, the more accurate their recommendations become, making it a highly personalized service.

Does Last.FM work with Spotify?

Last.FM 'scrobbles' from a range of apps that play music, including Spotify, YouTube and your offline collection of songs. | Last.FM

Yes, Last.fm works seamlessly with Spotify. When you listen to music on Spotify, Last.fm can automatically "scrobble" the songs you play to your Last.fm profile. This allows your Spotify listening habits to be tracked, and your music profile is updated in real time.

Many other platforms and music apps are supported, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Pandora, but Spotify is one of the most popular services integrated with Last.fm.

Is there a cost to use Last.FM?

Last.fm offers both free and paid subscription options. The basic features, including scrobbling, music tracking, and access to personalized charts, are available for free.

However, Last.fm also offers a premium service called Last.fm Pro, which includes additional features such as enhanced statistics, listening history, and ad-free browsing. The Pro version is a paid subscription, which provides an improved, more detailed experience for avid music lovers.

Are you currently a user of Last.FM, or are you thinking about joining to avoid the wait for Spotify Wrapped 2025? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.