Banbury suffering gridlock as motorists look for diversions after M40 lorry crash between Banbury and Gaydon

Banbury has been suffering gridlock this morning (Tuesday) as motorists look for diversions after a lorry crash on the M40 between Banbury and Gaydon.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lane restrictions are in place both ways between J11 (Banbury) and J12 (Gaydon) following the collision between a lorry and the central reservation.

The barrier has suffered significant damage and repairs will be undertaken today, continuing the misery for drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One motorist told the Banbury Guardian: “The M40 is at a standstill. Traffic is backing up through town and it’s to be avoided if at all possible.

There are traffic problems in both directions on the M40 after a lorry crashed into the central reservation overnight

"It’s meant traffic has been getting off the motorway and coming through Aynho so you can imagine what it’s like in Adderbury, Bodicote and through the town centre to the Gaydon junction.”

Motorway cameras traffic alerts says: “Normal traffic conditions are expected between 10:15am and 10:30am on 10 June 2025.”

National Highways East says lane restrictions are in place both ways so congestion should be expected by motorists driving south from Warwick.