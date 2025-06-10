Banbury suffering gridlock as motorists look for diversions after M40 lorry crash between Banbury and Gaydon
Lane restrictions are in place both ways between J11 (Banbury) and J12 (Gaydon) following the collision between a lorry and the central reservation.
The barrier has suffered significant damage and repairs will be undertaken today, continuing the misery for drivers.
One motorist told the Banbury Guardian: “The M40 is at a standstill. Traffic is backing up through town and it’s to be avoided if at all possible.
"It’s meant traffic has been getting off the motorway and coming through Aynho so you can imagine what it’s like in Adderbury, Bodicote and through the town centre to the Gaydon junction.”
Motorway cameras traffic alerts says: “Normal traffic conditions are expected between 10:15am and 10:30am on 10 June 2025.”
National Highways East says lane restrictions are in place both ways so congestion should be expected by motorists driving south from Warwick.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.