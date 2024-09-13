It’s competition time! Next week is the Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials, and we have two family tickets to be won.

There are four days of top class eventing with a huge shopping village, all sorts of activities for children, a dog show, dog agility and falconry.

There is lots for youngsters including a play area, fairground rides, a pony Grand National and mini-Land Rovers to ride.

For those with horses and riding in mind there are the two major horse trials – the CCI4* Long, for some of the most experienced combinations, and the CCI4 Short – for up and coming eight and nine-year old eventing horses.

Laura Collett rides Hester during the Cross Country for the CCI4*-L Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials last year. Picture Libby Law Photography

Outside the trials there will be a side-saddle riding display and riding club, arena eventing for 90cm and 100cm classes.

The shopping village is extensive, with over 200 trade stands and exhibitors offering a whole host of goodies from your favourite equestrian brands to special local food areas, from clothes and fine art to feed buckets and much more.

Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials, which started in 1990, has, over three decades, often been an indicator of future success at the top level of eventing and is a hugely popular event.

For the main competitors Blenheim is one of the big fixtures of the year. Some of the best combinations have gone on to represent Britain in international competition and the Olympics.

Eventer Will Rawlin, left, and course designer David Evans, are pictured in front of one of the first jumps on the international horse trials course

And the courses the two classes run over have been designed carefully by expert David Evans who this week gave a tour of his cross-country fences, before they are given the full decoration treatment with flowers and shrubbery this weekend.

These layouts, featuring some solid constructions and the iconic water stretch across the beautiful lake at Blenheim with some tricky jump combinations over 3955m (2.5 miles) will test rider ability and the horses’ fitness, athleticism and experience. While the courses determine the horses’ speed, endurance and jumping ability, they also test the riders’ courage and skill.

Mr Evans told journalists his courses are designed to test horses and riders, but also to help them improve their ability to ‘see’ where best to aim to jump the obstacle, bearing in mind the jumps to come.

Our pictures show the basic obstacles before they are dressed with flowers, shrubs and trees which add grandeur and a sense of height to the competitors.

The iconic water element on the Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials course. The competition begins on Thursday with dressage

The competitors will also have to excel in dressage tests and showjumping to prove their all-round ability.

All this will take place in the breathtaking grounds of one of Britain’s most beautiful and historic venues – Blenheim Palace, home of the Duke of Marlborough, with the palace as the backdrop to the superb sport.

Tickets cost from £25 with free parking to £108 for a four day pass. Admission for children under 12 is free.

We have two, four-day family tickets (two adults and up to three children) to give away in a special Blenheim competition.

David Evans explains elements of his course design to journalists on the Blenheim Palace track

For a chance to win, just send us the answer to the question below to [email protected] to reach us by 5pm on Monday (September 16).

In which year did the Blenheim Horse Trials begin?