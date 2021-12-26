Regional: Multi-vehicle collision near Bicester claims life of man in his 90s

A man in his 90s died after the Rover 75 he was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a red Golf, and the ambulance he was travelling in was later involved in a second collision about a mile from the original crash.

The initial crash happened between the Bicester Heritage Centre and the Stratton Audley junction, officers were called to a three-car collision on the A4421 around 3.30 on Thursday December 23.

A red golf and a maroon Rover 75 were involved in a head on collision, a red Audi A3 has subsequently collided with the Rover 75.

A woman in her 50s, the driver of the Golf, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Audi received only minor injuries.

He was taken to hospital however as he was being transported by land ambulance at around 4.50pm that vehicle was involved in a minor collision with an Audi A8 car, about a mile away from the original collision on the A4421 at the junction with Skimmingdish Lane.

No one else was injured as a result of this collision.

The injured man was taken to the John Radcliffe hospital in another ambulance. He received emergency treatment but sadly died at the hospital. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No arrests have been made in connection with these incidents.

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the collisions.

Investigating officer, Sgt Dominic Mahon of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are investigating the circumstances around these two collision in which a man has sadly died.

“His family are being supported and our thoughts remain with them at what must be a very difficult time.