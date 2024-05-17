Council encourages Banbury families to walk to school next week as part of national initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cherwell District Council has encouraged families to walk to school next week as part of a national initiative to promote active lifestyle choices.

The Walk to School Week initiative will run from Monday, May 20, until Friday, May 24 and is set up by the charity Living Streets.

It has been set up to encourage pupils to be active on their way to school for the benefit of their health and the local environment.

The council is advising the pupils to use its colourfully painted Shape Trail routes on their way to school if possible.

These three routes in town have signs and illustrations adorning the trails and workout prompts.

Nicola Riley, assistant director of wellbeing and housing services, said: “Building more physical activity into our daily routines is one of the best choices we can all make for our long-term physical health and wellbeing.

“Childhood is the best stage of life to establish healthy habits, and we know that children who have active lifestyles find it easier to concentrate at school too.

“We support Walk to School Week because of the benefits to individuals and also the environmental impact. We know that traffic emissions, the biggest single source of carbon dioxide in Oxfordshire, peak at school pick-up and drop-off times. Working to reduce this is an important element of our climate action programme."

Parents and pupils of Hanwell Fields Community School can also use the Park and Stride route that has been designed to encourage people to walk from nearby parking spots rather than cause a pileup at the school gates.