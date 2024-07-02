Video and photos: Labour leader Keir Starmer addresses supporters at election rally near Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, paid a visit to supporters in the Banbury constituency at an election rally in Swerford yesterday (July 1).

Sir Keir Starmer met with the Labour parliamentary candidate for Banbury, Sean Woodcock, and Labour activists at Heath Farm in Swerford as the election campaign entered its final week.

He was joined by the Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves and the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Darren Jones.

The man hoping to become the next Prime Minister thanked the crowd who were gathered in a barn for giving him a warm reception before telling them it was 'a summer of change’

Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer meeting suporters at Heath Farm in Swerford.

During the five-minute speech, the Labour leader talked about how this campaign was for ‘families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis’, ‘businesses that were struggling due to a damaged economy', and ‘people who had served their country, whether in uniform or in the community.’

Sir Keir also spoke about how the Banbury constituency, which has remained under Conservative leadership since 1922, will be a very important and tight battle come polling day on Thursday, July 4.

He said: “Constituencies like this will be very tight on Thursday, so every single vote counts and every single vote has to be earned, and we have to make sure that until the polls close at 10pm on Thursday, we are earning the respect, trust and confidence of voters across the country.”

The Labour Party also spoke directly to the Banbury Guardian about the crisis in childbirth care for Banbury mothers.