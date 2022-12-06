Whately Hall, Banbury - Home Office says use of hotels for asylum seekers is 'unacceptable' but necessary

The Whately Hall Hotel, which has been taken over by the Government to house asylum seekers

The comment comes after the Banbury Guardian asked for clarification of Home Office procedure after Whately Hall staff were dismissed without wages (which have since been paid) or redundancy.

The takeover of the hotel under a Home Office contract a fortnight ago resulted in management also cancelling people's Christmas meals, accommodation bookings, weddings, parties and other events without notice.

Feelings have been running high in Banbury as individuals defended staff. Former head chef Jordan Blencowe went on record yesterday (Monday) expressing anger at how use of insolvency law has been used to force taxpayers to pay for staff redundancies.

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis made a statement on Friday and is due to meet Mr Blencowe this week to discuss his concerns.

A peaceful protest was held outside the hotel on Friday.A Home Office spokesperson told the Banbury Guardian: “The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

“The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 37,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £5.6 million a day.

“The use of hotels is a temporary solution and we are working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation.

"Hotels are a short-term solution to the global migration crisis and we are working hard to find appropriate dispersed accommodation for migrants, asylum seekers and Afghan refugees as soon as possible. We would urge local authorities to do all they can to help house people permanently.”

It is understood two other Banbury hotels are being occupied by asylum seekers.