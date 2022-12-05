Head chef of Banbury hotel expresses anger at insolvency move to make taxpayer fund redundancies

Former Whately Head Chef, Jordan Blencowe, pictured in happier times at the hotel

Jordan Blencowe, who had worked at the Whately Hall Hotel since he left college, told the Banbury Guardian the liquidation of the hotel’s operating arm means staff must apply through Gov.uk for redundancy money. He described it as abuse of taxpayers’ money.

Around 20 staff were told on November 25 that the hotel would close without notice to take a Home Office contract to house asylum seekers. They were told they would not get paid although this was changed after an angry response by the town on social media.

Mr Jordan said: “The Whately Hall is two companies, Whately Op Ltd, which is the operating arm, and Whately Prop Ltd, in which the assets are held, such as the building.

The Whately Hall Hotel which will be used to house young asylum seekers after the owner entered a contract with the Home Office

"We were employed by the first of these and as soon as that company was put into liquidation everyone was made redundant. We were told by letter on November 25. Today (Monday) I have received a letter from the liquidators confirming we must apply to the Government for redundancy pay.

"We were assured all the way along that we would be paid but on payday we found we wouldn't get any money.”

A peaceful protest was held, backed by a huge outpouring of support from the town on social media.

Mr Blencowe said the closure had affected at least 20 employees including kitchen, waiting, housekeeping, grounds/maintenance, reception, management and bar staff.“Some were offered flexible jobs with multi-skills, like catering assistants doing cooking, service, washing up, etc,” he said.

Jordan Blencowe and his wife La Toya Browne-Blencowe who will concentrate on their specialist cup cake business

"It's nothing to do with what the hotel is being used for or who the guests are but these companies need to be regulated.”

In a message to Victoria Prentis MP (who made a statement over the situation on Friday) he said: “This is an abuse of taxpayers' money… paying businesses millions to use the hotel and then getting the taxpayer to also pay people's redundancy costs. It feels like a win-win for businesses and a lose-lose for employees who have to wait long periods of time to claim redundancy and also find themselves unemployed.”

Hotel management company Countrywide Hotels said: “A decision has been made for the viability of the hotel to work with the Home Office on a contract for private use. A small proportion of the hotel team have taken redundancy, some voluntarily to suit their own position. All staff have been paid their wages.

“The management has been in continued communication with the staff to assist.”

Many people who had Christmas bookings for meals and accommodation, weddings and functions have been left without any obvious alternatives and no prospect of the hotel re-opening.

One disappointed woman said she was concerned that other venues and restaurants would now increase their prices.

Mrs Prentis said today (Monday) she had responded to Mr Blencowe. It is understood the two might meet up in person this week to discuss the matter.

