Banbury MP makes statement over Whately Hall hotel takeover for young asylum seekers

The Whately Hall Hotel where staff have been made redundant and events cancelled to house asylum seekers

Mrs Prentis said the pressure of numbers and the law regarding those seeking asylum has obliged the government to use hotels to house them – although this is a contingency that will be ended as soon as possible.

She said the hotel owner should not be using the Home Office takeover of the Whately Hall as an excuse not to pay staff.

The MP responded to the Banbury Guardian’s appeal for information about the issue, as concerned Banbury residents on social media speculated about the takeover of the hotel.

A peaceful protest was held yesterday.

Staff at the hotel have been made redundant and some have said they have not been paid. Those who had bookings for events, Christmas meals and weddings have been told their reservations are cancelled.

It is understood at least two other hotels in Banbury are being used for asylum seekers who are not illegal immigrants while their cases are being considered.

Mrs Prentis sent the Newsdesk information from the Home Office which is below.

The Home Office says financial and employment arrangements with staff are not their responsibility but that of the hotel owner.

Mrs Prentis said: "I know that there has been considerable discussion over the past week about the use of hotels in Banbury for asylum seekers.

“The Home Office is required by law to provide accommodation for asylum seekers who would otherwise be homeless. They have a statutory duty to make sure it is decent, safe and humane.

"While asylum claims from abroad are not allowed, all asylum claims lodged from within the UK are given full and careful consideration. Those awaiting a decision need to be given somewhere safe and warm to stay.

“We are all aware of the additional pressures placed on the system currently and hotels are playing an important part in this. I know that the Government is working hard to bring an end to hotel use as contingency accommodation altogether.

“While hotels do remain a key part of the system, it is absolutely essential that all those previously employed by them are supported. The former operator should not use the Home Office’s intervention as an excuse not to pay their staff. It is unacceptable that those at the Whately Hall have found themselves in this position, particularly at this time of year.

“I hope to be able to speak to Countrywide Hotels to discuss the situation with them, and encourage anyone with concerns to contact me directly. I will also remain in regular contact with both the Home Office and our local authority.”

The Home Office said:

• The number of people arriving in the UK who seek asylum and require accommodation has reached record levels, placing unprecedented pressures on the asylum system.

• We have had no choice but to temporarily provide hotel accommodation for young people while they await their LA placement

• The Home Office and partners identify sites for accommodation based on whether they are safe and available. While we accept that hotels do not provide a long-term solution, they do offer safe, secure and clean accommodation.

• The Home Office does not comment on operational arrangements for individual sites used for asylum accommodation.

• We engage with local authorities as early as possible whenever sites are used.

• Hotels are a short-term solution to the global migration crisis

• Hotel staffing decisions are at the discretion of the hoteliers and contractors. The Home Office is not involved in these decisions.

• We continue to regularly engage with local authorities and other interested parties including through our Home Office Local Government and Chief Executive group. We are working with local authorities who were engaged throughout the process to find appropriate placements for children and end the use of hotels.