A peaceful protest has been held today (Thursday) outside a Banbury hotel.

The Whately Hall Hotel has been rebranded after taken on a private Government contract, which has led to numerous Christmas parties and engagements being cancelled overnight.

And it has also left to job losses - which is what the protest is centred around.

Many said they have been laid off without any redundancy payment or even their latest monthly wage.

The Banbury has spoken to protesters at the scene, who are playing music and raising awareness of the situation.

Head chef Jordan Blencowe has worked at the hotel for 12 years. He said: "The previous day I was assured by the general manager that no one in my team would be losing their jobs and after preparing the kitchen in time for their arrival was told we are all being made redundant.

"For the past four days we were assured and promised that we will be paid for the month in which we worked and with no notice I was informed last night this would no longer be the case for myself and a small amount of other colleagues.

"There was no consideration or care for how families were going to pay their mortgages, rents, food or bills. We were assured that we would receive our wages for the month of November and with no warning was told no more money will be paid out."

The Banbury Guardian has tried to contact the hotel.