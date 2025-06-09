Taskmaster's Alex Horne hosts his 'most memorable' competition at care home near Banbury

Taskmaster creator Alex Horne has paid a visit to a care home near Banbury to host a special competition inspired by his BAFTA award-winning Channel 4 TV series.

The comedian dropped into Care UK’s Seccombe Court in Adderbury to meet some of the residents on Wednesday, May 21.

He then set four of the residents a series of challenges that were inspired by the popular game show he hosts alongside fellow comedian Greg Davies.

The tasks included residents closing their eyes and raising their hands when they thought one minute had passed and competitors transferring sweets from one plate to another, only using a straw.

Seccombe Court's Taskmaster competition winner Christine Jesson with Alex Horne and resident Diana taking on one of the challenges.

Another task saw the residents build the tallest tower by using spaghetti and marshmallows.

Alex Horne added: “I've done Taskmaster with kids in schools, stags and hens in pubs, boys and girls in scout huts, executives in offices and over a hundred comedians on telly over the last ten years, but this was perhaps the most memorable task session for me.”

Resident Christine Jesson was declared the overall winner and was presented with a trophy by Alex.

Alex added: “The four contestants were as competitive as anyone I've tested before, and they demonstrated different ways of lateral thinking, as well as some creative interpretations of my rules.

Seccombe Court's Taskmaster competition with Alex Horne, Linda (resident), Helen (CareUK Lifestyle Lead) Front Ruth (resident), Chrissie (resident) and Diana (resident).

“Chrissie was a worthy winner on this occasion, but I'm hoping this will be the first battle in a long Taskmaster series.”

Resident at Seccombe Court, Ruth Johnson, aged 100, said: “At first I didn’t know what was expected of us, and I wondered what we’d need to do with all of that spaghetti!

“Alex was so nice! I thought I had met him before, but I think I just knew him from the television.”

Wojciech Kuczkowski, general manager at Seccombe Court, said: “The residents love to watch Taskmaster, and we wanted to give them a chance to take on the challenges for themselves.

“All four competitors did an amazing job, and it was great to see their competitive spirits come out. I’d like to extend a big thank you to Alex for joining us and hosting our challenge.”