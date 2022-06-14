Magnificent gardens of Priors Marston Manor open to the public tomorrow (Wednesday)

Priors Marston Manor whose gardens are open tomorrow (Wednesday)

The manor’s owners, owners Dr and Mrs Mark Cecil, are opening their magnificent grounds for the National Garden Scheme (NGS) which is principal fundraiser for the palliative care charities Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Carer’s Trust, Queen’s Nursing Institute, Parkinson’s UK and Maggie’s.

A full day of pleasure is assured by combining the twin interests of garden design and antiques. The £6 entry charge includes access to an indoor Bonhams Valuation Day (between 11am-2pm) with a suggested donation of £2 per item going to the nursing beneficiaries. The manor is to be found on The Green, Priors Marston, CV47 7RH and the gardens will be open from 10am – 5pm.

There will be home made teas and there is partial wheelchair access. Dogs on leads are welcome.

Priors Marston Manor has a beautiful lake in its grounds

NGS promoter Lily Farah said: “The British have always loved visiting gardens (think of Jane Austen’s Elizabeth at Pemberley) and this is how, in 1927, the National Garden Scheme was founded by a group of determined ladies wishing to raise funds for nursing charities by opening their own gardens to visitors and charging a modest fee.

“The NGS is now one of the most widely-supported of UK charities and what makes the experience of NGS garden-visiting exceptional is that - with the further delightful prospect of afternoon tea and plant sale - each pound paid for access to lovingly tended private gardens becomes a practical gesture, funding vital nursing to ease someone’s final days either at home or in hospice, or by supporting patients with life-limiting illness.”

The manor gardens have been greatly enhanced by the present owners to relate back to a Georgian manor garden and pleasure grounds. There is plenty of variety for all visitors to enjoy, from the wonderful walled kitchen garden, which provides seasonal produce and cut flowers for the house, to the herbaceous and sculpture displays. Lawns lead down to the lake and estate around which visitors can walk amongst the trees and wildlife with stunning views up to the house and garden aviary.

The herbaceous borders at Priors Marston Manor have been designed along Georgian lines