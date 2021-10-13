Banbury Fair to attract Banbury School pupils for a ’Swinging 60’s’ reunion

Banbury Fair makes special offer to help attract Banbury School pupils for a ’Swinging 60’s’ reunion next year

Banbury’s Iconic Bob Wilson Fair, which arrives this year today Wednesdady October 13 for three days, has offered to provide free arm bands for rides to all those attending the 2022 reunion of those who started their education at Banbury Grammar School (or had close friends or family at the school) between 1959 and 1962.

The reunion is being planned by Clive Bennett nephew of, much loved, Miss Ada Bennett, head teacher at Dashwood Road Primary and also of Banbury Grammar School, and will take place at the ’Pavillions’ Cricket Club, Bodicote, next year, on Friday 21st October 2022.

A group of about 70 from just one of these school years, who were then 50 years old, first met in the ‘Pavillions’ Cricket Club in 1998 when many old friendships were rekindled.

Now in their 70’s the group plans to celebrate with those in adjacent years to celebrate the ‘Swinging 60s’… 60 years on from October 1962 when the Beatles released their first single 'Love Me Do' and the James Bond film 'Dr No' was premiered.