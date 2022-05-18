Banbury man sentenced for multiple offences, including supply of heroin

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been jailed for drug offences in Banbury.

Tayaub Hussain, aged 28, of Queens Road, Banbury, was sentenced to six years and a month in prison at Oxford Crown Court yesterday, Tuesday May 17.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – heroin, possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis and possession of criminal property.

At around 3pm on April 4 this year, officers from the Cherwell and West Oxfordshire Tasking Team were on proactive patrols in Banbury when their attention was drawn to a suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle subsequently came to a stop on Queens Road and the occupants were detained by officers.

Hussain was the front seat passenger and the vehicle had parked directly outside his home address.

When officers approached, Hussain appeared to conceal something and when they opened the vehicle door, he attempted to discard his mobile phone beneath the vehicle, which they also saw.

A search of Hussain found a large quantity of cash spread between his trouser pockets and a personal amount of cannabis.

A phone that officers also retrieved was constantly receiving text messages and phone calls and they identified it as being used for the drug-dealing line ‘Gobby’.

Officers arrested Hussain and searched his home address, finding a single package of heroin weighing 27g with a potential street value of £2,700.

Tayaub Hussain, of Banbury, has been sentenced for drug offences in Banbury. (photo from TVP website)

Officers worked until the early hours to ensure Hussain was charged on April 5.

Investigating officer PC Torran O’Dowda, of the Cherwell and West Oxfordshire Tasking Team based at Banbury police station, said: “I am delighted with the sentence passed by the court, which reflects the seriousness of Hussain’s offending.

“I hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to those involved in drug supply and shows Thames Valley Police will not tolerate this criminality.

“We will continue to target these offenders that sit at the top of the drug line hierarchy who base themselves both within and outside the Thames Valley and we will continue to protect our communities from the harm they cause.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.