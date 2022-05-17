Three teenage boys among six arrested in connection to altercation in Banbury neighbourhood

Police arrested six people, including three teenage boys in connection to an altercation in Banbury last night, Monday May 16.

Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a disturbance at around 7.30 last night in the Warwick Road area of Banbury.

Nobody was seriously injured in the altercation, but police arrested six people.

Police arrested six people, including three teenage boys in connection to an altercation in Banbury on Monday night, May 16.

The incident happened near to the Warwick Road shops and the speed camera in Warwick Road. Police seized offensive weapons during arrests, which were described as ‘sticks and/or poles.’

Police arrested three teenage boys, aged 16, 15 and 13, all from Banbury on suspicion of a number of offences, including affray, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Three other people, a 48-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, also all from Banbury, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

A TVP spokesperson said: “A Taser was utilised (drawn) to gain compliance on arrest, but was not deployed.”

All six suspects remain in police custody, today Tuesday May 17.

Police are looking for witnesses to the incident.