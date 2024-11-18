Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ten-year-old pupil of Deddington Primary School has published her first Christmas book – about kindness all year round.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harriet Murray-Hundley, of Clifton, got the idea for a book from her love of Christmas and from the ethos of her school – ‘be kind, be safe, be responsible’. She was helped with illustrations by her dad, David Murray-Hundley.

“Ever since she was five or six, Harriet has loved Christmas. She walked into school every day and wished her head teacher, Mr Evans, a Merry Christmas. It became a bit of a thing,” said Mr Murray-Hundley who used his tech skills to create the illustrations in the book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had wanted to do something for the past year so we sat down and put it together over a period of time. Artwork was actually done by me (yes, I got a G for Art) but I know how to use various tech to get what I need. Mummy Trina was the grammar checker.”

Harriet Murray-Hundley with her new book - The Girl Who Loved Christmas

The Girl Who Loved Christmas is about a girl who loves Christmas every day but comes to realise that we should be kind to each other daily, not just at the festive time of year.

“Harriet knows she lives in a privileged area and she is aware a lot of children don't have as much as she does. She wants any money raised to go to a children's charity, one that helps the children like those in the book who don’t get much at Christmas,” said Mr Murray-Hundley.

The Girl Who Loved Christmas is expected to cost £4-5 paperback and £9 for a large hardback version from Waterstones, Amazon and Amazon Kindle.