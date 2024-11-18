Banburyshire schoolgirl, 10, publishes Christmas book with a kind message
Harriet Murray-Hundley, of Clifton, got the idea for a book from her love of Christmas and from the ethos of her school – ‘be kind, be safe, be responsible’. She was helped with illustrations by her dad, David Murray-Hundley.
“Ever since she was five or six, Harriet has loved Christmas. She walked into school every day and wished her head teacher, Mr Evans, a Merry Christmas. It became a bit of a thing,” said Mr Murray-Hundley who used his tech skills to create the illustrations in the book.
"She had wanted to do something for the past year so we sat down and put it together over a period of time. Artwork was actually done by me (yes, I got a G for Art) but I know how to use various tech to get what I need. Mummy Trina was the grammar checker.”
The Girl Who Loved Christmas is about a girl who loves Christmas every day but comes to realise that we should be kind to each other daily, not just at the festive time of year.
“Harriet knows she lives in a privileged area and she is aware a lot of children don't have as much as she does. She wants any money raised to go to a children's charity, one that helps the children like those in the book who don’t get much at Christmas,” said Mr Murray-Hundley.
The Girl Who Loved Christmas is expected to cost £4-5 paperback and £9 for a large hardback version from Waterstones, Amazon and Amazon Kindle.
