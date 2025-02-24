There are a record number of patients in hospital with Norovirus 🩺

Children are now back to school after the February half-term holidays.

The start of a new term can increase the risk of catching a bug, such as norovirus.

Cases of norovirus have been surging lately, with a record number of patients in hospital.

Children are now back to school across the UK after their February half-term holidays and will once again be mixing with their friends in the playground and classroom.

Whilst, they will be bringing stories to tell you about what they got up to, that’s not all they could be bringing home, as cases of norovirus have seen a huge surge, with data from the UKHSA revealing that case numbers are 23.5% higher than the previous two week period.

Amy Douglas, Lead Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Norovirus cases are still exceptionally high and continue to rise, though we are hopeful that the school half term provides a break. It remains important to take steps to avoid passing on the infection.

“Norovirus remains high in other settings like hospitals and care homes too, and can be more severe in older adults, younger children and those who are immunocompromised. Please do not visit hospitals and care homes or return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped and don’t prepare food for others as you can still pass on the virus.

“Alcohol gels do not kill norovirus. Wash your hands with soapy warm water and clean surfaces with bleach-based products where possible to help stop infections from spreading.”

Young children and babies are at risk of suffering more serious symptoms of norovirus and can become dehydrated which may require medical treatment. | Pexels, Helena Lopes

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, is a highly contagious stomach virus that causes symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

How is norovirus spread?

Norovirus spreads through close contact with someone who is infected with the virus. It is highly contagious and can also be caught by touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on them and then touching your mouth or by eating food that has been prepared or handled by someone who has norovirus.

It cannot be killed by alcohol sanitisation gels which grew in popularity after Covid, with handwashing with warm water and soap an important step to prevent infection.

What are the symptoms of norovirus in children?

The symptoms of norovirus in children are the same as they are in adults, but in vulnerable groups such as young children it can cause complications as there is a risk of dehydration which may require hospitalisation, so it is important to keep children hydrated.

Symptoms of the vomiting bug can come on suddenly and can include: vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, a high temperature, headache and aches and pains.

How long does norovirus last in children?

Norovirus, usually doesn’t last long, with symptoms in both adults and children usually starting to get better within two to three days. However, to prevent infecting others, it is recommended that you stay at home, avoid going to work or sending the kids to nursery or school for 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped.

You can find out more information about the signs and symptoms of norovirus at NHS.UK.