Chipping Norton TV star Kaleb Cooper launches new bursary at agricultural university

Clarkson’s Farm star and Chipping Norton personality Kaleb Cooper has joined forces with the Royal Agricultural University to launch a new bursary.

By Jack Ingham
Published 11th May 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:42 BST

Kaleb has been working on and around farms since he was a schoolboy and wants to help and encourage those looking to launch a career in agriculture.

The annual bursary will provide £3,000 to support a student in exploring different paths into agriculture, as well as the opportunity for a work placement with Kaleb himself or one of his industry partners.

Launching the bursary to students at the Cirencester university today, Kaleb said: "Farming is who I am. Encouraging the younger generation into agriculture has always been so important to me.

Kaleb Cooper joined Royal Agricultural University students to launch his new agricultural bursary at the Cirencester university.Kaleb Cooper joined Royal Agricultural University students to launch his new agricultural bursary at the Cirencester university.
Kaleb Cooper joined Royal Agricultural University students to launch his new agricultural bursary at the Cirencester university.

"I feel lucky that I knew my path from such an early age and want to help spread that passion and drive. Launching this bursary means so much, as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming.

"Having come from a non-farming background myself, I believe agriculture can be for anybody! I know there’s so much potential for young people to have brilliant careers in agriculture. It should be open to all, and if you have financial difficulties or you’re completely new to farming, please do apply!"

The Royal Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Peter McCaffery, said: "We are delighted that Kaleb has chosen to support RAU students through this bursary. His passion for farming comes through loud and clear in his appearances on Clarkson’s Farm, and he has definitely helped bring farming and agriculture even more into the public eye."

