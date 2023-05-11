Chipping Norton TV star Kaleb Cooper launches new bursary at agricultural university

Kaleb has been working on and around farms since he was a schoolboy and wants to help and encourage those looking to launch a career in agriculture.

The annual bursary will provide £3,000 to support a student in exploring different paths into agriculture, as well as the opportunity for a work placement with Kaleb himself or one of his industry partners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Launching the bursary to students at the Cirencester university today, Kaleb said: "Farming is who I am. Encouraging the younger generation into agriculture has always been so important to me.

Kaleb Cooper joined Royal Agricultural University students to launch his new agricultural bursary at the Cirencester university.

"I feel lucky that I knew my path from such an early age and want to help spread that passion and drive. Launching this bursary means so much, as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming.

"Having come from a non-farming background myself, I believe agriculture can be for anybody! I know there’s so much potential for young people to have brilliant careers in agriculture. It should be open to all, and if you have financial difficulties or you’re completely new to farming, please do apply!"