Take home a piece of the Blenheim Estate - ‘park fresh’ Christmas trees on sale now
The stunning ‘park fresh’ Estate-grown trees, including Norway Spruces and Nordmann Firs, range from 4-8 ft in height; trees are cut on a weekly basis, with each one replaced with a newly planted sapling.
The trees have been carefully selected by the Estate’s Forestry team, and are on sale now until Sunday December 22nd, from the sales hut in the Estate Office car park in Woodstock, OX20 1PP between 10am-4pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
No pre-booking is required, and the sales team will be accepting contactless payments only. Trees are sold on a first come, first served basis, alongside a selection of tree stands.
In line with its own sustainability goals, Blenheim Palace will also be offering an ‘end to end’ service to allow customers to drop off their trees in the New Year to be recycled and used as biochar compost in projects across the Estate.
Details of the recycling dates and location will be announced in due course.