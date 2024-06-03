Oxfordshire distillery welcomes Formula 1 World Champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sky Wave at Bicester heritage hosts racing legend Nigel Mansell

The Bicester based Sky Wave Distilling Company has welcomed a very special guest, the Former Formula 1 Champion, Nigel Mansell.

The British motor racing legend, famed for his fast and fiercely competitive racing style, popped into Sky Wave to use the bar for a meeting

“We had a call out of the blue, asking if we had a quiet space that Nigel could use for a couple of meetings while he was on site. Our cocktail bar and visitor space is perfect for this so of course we said yes! I grew up in Oxfordshire surrounded by Formula 1 souvenirs as my father is a huge Formula 1 fan, so we were thrilled to host a motor racing legend at the distillery.” Said Sky Wave co-founder Rachel Hicks.

Formula 1 Legend Nigel Mansell with Sky Wave Co-Founder, Andrew Parsons

Mr Mansell, who won the world title in1992 driving for Williams, based in Grove, asked to see around the distillery and was given a personal tour by Sky Wave co-founder and Master Distiller, Andrew Parsons.

“He arrived for a meeting next door in the bar but was immediately drawn when he saw our copper still and wanted to look around. He took a real interest in the distilling process and so we made sure he took a bottle of Sky Wave gin home to enjoy.” Andrew added.

“He was a real gentleman” said Rachel, “Very warm, chatty and genuinely interested in our business. It was an honour to host him and he will always be welcome to come back when the cocktail bar is open to enjoy one on the house!”

Mr Mansell was visiting Bicester Heritage to to collect a Lifetime Achievement Awardat Motorsport UK after being unable to attend the original awards evening in January.

Former F1 World Champion Nigel Mansell with Sky Wave Co-Founder,Rachel Hicks

Sky Wave has always been committed to its craft, with an unwavering dedication to innovation.

Sky Wave is yet another testament to the creativity, intelligence and innovation flowing from Oxfordshire. With its award-winning range of spirts, Sky Wave invites you to join their global community embarking on an extraordinary journey through the world of small-batch premium gin.

