Banbury MP visits local plant nursery and speaks to farmers about challenges they face
Victoria Prentis was joined by staff from the Horticultural Trades Association during her visit to Nicholsons, a large horticulture business located in the village of North Aston, to find out how it has been getting along and what can be done to support it.
She said: “I was delighted to visit Nicholsons and learn more about their work locally. Nicholsons are a major part of Oxfordshire’s horticulture sector and I was pleased to hear from their experts about the challenges they face.”
Nicholsons is a family-run nursery that employs over 200 people, providing landscaping, arboriculture, forestry, ecology, soils, and horticulture services to a range of clients.
The MP was also among the politicians gathered at the Prime Minister’s second annual Farm to Fork food security summit held yesterday (May 14) that looked at ways of growing the UK’s horticultural industry.