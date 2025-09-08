Accountants drive support for Parkinson's charity

Whitley Stimpson charity golf day

A charity dedicated to supporting individuals living with Parkinson's disease has received a significant boost from accountants and business advisors Whitley Stimpson following their annual charity golf day.

Parkinsons.Me, which operates across Oxfordshire, is committed to improving the lives of people affected by Parkinson's disease through vital support services and community initiatives. The charity provides essential resources and assistance to both patients and their families navigating the challenges of this progressive neurological condition.

The event, held at Frilford Heath Golf Club on Wednesday 3rd September, brought together business professionals for a day of golf that raised £1,000 for the charity.

Golfers completed an 18-hole Stableford competition on the Green Course. Following the round, the group gathered for a three-course presentation dinner where prizes were awarded and the traditional horns were passed to the overall winner, Rob Keyes, Partner at KRE Corporate Recovery.

Trustees from Parkinsons.Me, who live with Parkinson's themselves, delivered a heartfelt speech about the charity's work, highlighting how support and donations make a real difference to those affected by the condition.

Ian Parker, Director of Whitley Stimpson, said: "We were absolutely delighted to hold our annual golf day once again, bringing together our valued clients for such a worthy cause.

“It's always a pleasure to combine business networking with charitable fundraising, and Parkinsons.Me does incredible work supporting people living with Parkinson's disease and their families.

“The enthusiasm of our golfers, despite the early weather challenges, demonstrates the strong community spirit that makes events like this so successful."

Justine Nunn, Marketing Manager of Parkinsons.Me commented: "We are tremendously grateful to Whitley Stimpson and all the participants for their generous support.

“This £1,000 donation will make a meaningful difference to the services we provide for people living with Parkinson's disease across Oxfordshire. Having trustees who live with the condition themselves speak directly to the golfers helps demonstrate the real impact these funds will have on our community."

