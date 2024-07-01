Great first full week of Shipston Proms 2024
The packed crowds, with 500+ tickets sold, were entertained firstly by the DJ contest winner Paul Ballinger (aka DJ Pauly Paul) and then DJ’s Harry Synge and Tim Shickle (aka Tim Samsara) before the main man Dave Pearce arrived to a massive cheer with the light stick waving Shipston dance anthem party goers, before entertaining them until midnight with a brilliant light show.
On Monday Pat ‘Tex’ Austin had entertained a packed Norman Knight pub in Whichford before the popular Open Mic night took place on Tuesday at the Black Horse Inn in Shipston. This featured 12-year-old Sam Conisbee, James Thomas, James Hall, host Tom Hall, Millicent Golightly (who also dueted with Tom Hall) Tim Porter, and Megan Baxter.
On Wednesday the local Primary school’s concert was held at Shipston Primary School, with performers from Shipston, Brailes, and Long Compton. Longborough Festival Opera was also involved with their singing project with local primary schools.
Thursday offered two events with Divertimento, a choir from Leamington Spa with the Shipston Music Society at St Edmund’s Church, Shipston.
The other was a great blues and rock night at Cotswolds Distillery featuring the Dirt Road Band. The band’s members are Steve Walwyn – guitar & vocals (Dr. Feelgood), Horace Panter - bass (The Specials), and Ted Duggan – drums (The Beat, Selecter). They played with great energy, with some amusing banter between songs, tracks from their recently released album ‘Righteous’, and well as numbers from Rory Gallagher and Bob Dylan.
On Friday the popular event Songs from The Shows was put on at the Townsend Hall. This was compared by Gaff Brown (who also sang) and included some great performances from teenage singers including Rhiannon Jones, Henry Clarke & Grace Rushbrook. A quartet of singers from Cotswolds Choir entertained with songs from ‘Les Miserables’ and ‘Grease’, and we also heard performances by Amy Beaton, Joanne Jones, Becky Turton, and Carol East.
The busy middle Saturday of the Shipston Proms included the very popular pubs and cafes trail which included sets from Helen Porter & Friends (George Townhouse), Sophie Mobberley (El Café), Barney Newman (Thirst Edition), Generation Jones (George Inn, Brailes), Me Myself & Caroline (White Bear), Alex Harry (Lazy Pug) and Jolly Rogers (Coach & Horses).
As a counterpoint, the Cotswolds Singers entertained an appreciative audience at the Townsend Hall.
Coming up in the last week, before the last night Street Party on 6th July in the town’s main square, are the Cotswolds Distillery 10th birthday party, Major Minor, Stratford Vocals, Oliver Darling, Mrs Porter’s Chamberpot Pourri, Folk Night & Open Mic, Young Musicians concert, Betsy Harmony at The Warm Hub and the Opera Night, featuring Shipston’s own opera singers Anna Patalong and Benedict Nelson.
