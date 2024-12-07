Tadmarton A strengthen position at top of Division 1

Tadmarton A bolstered their title hopes with victory

Tadmarton A strengthened their position at the top of Division 1 with an 8-2 win over Shipston A.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Gorman was unbeaten on the night, including a close five set win over Harry Smith who won his two other matches for Shipston. Simon Nolan and Jason Tustain scored two wins apiece.

Millennium A remain in second place following an 8-2 victory over their club B side. Ethan Morgan impressed for the B team with two wins and was unlucky to lose to Michael Harrison in 5 sets. Harrison was unbeaten on the night and supported by two wins each from Peter Harris and Jack Garner. Ratley A are close behind in third following a narrow 6-4 win over Bodicote A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Rayner took all three of his singles and combined with Brian Hobill to win the doubles for Ratley. Walter Warburton bamboozled Roald Myers in a three-set win and Hobill contributed a win in the singles as well. Gary Jackson and Toby Dow both took two wins for Bodicote.

In the only match played in Division 2 this week, Shipston B took advantage of a depleted Bodicote D team to win 7-3. Nicholas Morgan was undefeated in his singles, supported by 2 points from Christopher Dickens and a further point from Adam Sherriff. Morgan and Dickens won the doubles. Peter Fernbank scored two victories for Bodicote.

Division 3 appears to be the most closely contested division in the league this year. Shutford B still lead despite going down 7-3 away at third-placed Ratley C. Ben Pick was unbeaten for the home team with David and Piotr Grysakowski adding two points each.

Bloxham C are in second following an 8-2 win over Shipston C. Dawn and Jim Jackson were unbeaten on the night for Bloxham, while Division 3 singles champion Richard Anstis added a further two points. Steve Kay did well to inflict a surprise defeat on Anstis in 5 sets. Shutford C, hoping to move off the bottom of the table, were unlucky to only gain one point in their defeat against Bodicote G, with a number of close sets going the way of the visitors. Veterans Nigel Green and John Keen won all of their singles matches, while Paul Winch picked up two wins and paired up with Keen to win the doubles.