Ratley's C stelllar run comes to an end

Holders Ratley C are out of the Robin Aston Handicap Trophy.

The Robin Aston Handicap Trophy reached the quarter final stage this week and current holders, third division Ratley C were knocked out by 2022 winners Millennium A from Division 1.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result brought an end to Ratley’s incredible run in the competition over recent years. Having reached the last four finals, they were bidding this year to secure an unprecedented hat trick of trophy wins.

Captain Colin Simpson did not play, but the trio of Ben Pick, David and Piotr Grysakowski made a solid start for Ratley. However, consistent play from Millenium’s Peter Harris, Jack Shardlow and Jack Garner ensured that few points were given away and gave them an early lead in the tie. Ratley, plugged away and using the large handicap points difference to their advantage kept the tie and their hat trick dreams alive until the final set of the doubles. Millennium’s consistency however saw them prevail 330 - 323 to reach the semi-final stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s runners up Bloxham B went out by an even tighter margin against club teammates Bloxham D 304 – 296. The early exchanges saw the lead oscillate between the two sides. The tie was in the B team’s favour going into the final match of the night. The D team however produced a stunning fight back in the doubles, winning two out of three sets and ensuring that they had enough points to take the match overall.

Shipston C meanwhile beat club mates Shipston A, while the other quarter-final between Bodicote G and Bloxham C is yet to be played. In the semi-final stage Millennium A will host Shipston C, while the winners of the Bodicote G and Bloxham C tie will be at home against Bloxham D.