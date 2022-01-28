Mud, sweat and gears for Banbury Star riders at Misterton

Gary Putt

Mud, sweat and gears, that is the foundation of cyclo-cross and Banbury Star had eight representatives across various age groups at Round 6 of the Leicestershire CX League held last weekend at Misterton Hall near Lutterworth, writes David Tew.

Although the weather was quite mild for the time of year, the mixed surfaces were wet and muddy. The 2.5km circuit involves grass, tarmac and woodland sections.

In the Under 12s male race, Banbury Stars’ Henry Boyles was among the field of 25, competing against much older and bigger competitors, and finished 19th.

Reuben Baker was 10th in the Male Under 14 race in difficult conditions with more hardened competition.

In the Female under 16 race, Isabella Boyles, showing an adaptability to a different form of racing was fourth.

The club’s Race Secretary Mark Boyles,was joined by Gary Putt in the novice category which ran alongside the junior races.

Mark was 2nd after making a cautious start,both mastering the conditions and the rest of the 23 racers with Gary, coming in fifth.

By the time the Senior races started, conditions had become very tricky.

Amy Hinton fought her way through her 14 competitors to cross the line in eighth place.

Richard Baker also raced in the Senior Category but forgetting to fit his timing chip, no race data was recorded.

The Veteran Category for the 50+ also held a couple of Star turns, valiantly ploughing through the mud,tree roots and 82 other riders. Steve Goddard and Tony Head finished a creditable 39th and 57th respectively.