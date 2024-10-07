Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Report for Banbury Guardian for week 1 of Banbury & District Table tennis league.

The new season in the Banbury and district table tennis league started on September 30th with a total of 26 teams.

In Division 1, defending champions Tadmarton A started off strongly, even the return of Paul Rowan to Bodicote B was not enough to prevent Tony Gorman, Jason Tustain and Barry Hook completing a 10-0 win. Last year’s runners-up Millennium A recorded an 8-2 victory against Ratley B, (who were only able to field 2 players). Jack Shardlow won all 3 of his singles and paired up with Jack Garner to win the doubles for the home side, while Alan Cotton took 2 wins for the visitors. Ratley A appear to have a strong squad this season and started off with a 9-1 win against Shipston A. Jeff Rigby and Tony West were undefeated, while Walter Warburton took 2 wins, losing narrowly to Harry Smith in 4 sets. Bodicote B had a comfortable 8-2 win over Millennium B, Dominic Barker leading the way with 3 victories in the singles and pairing up with new team member Phil Blowey to win the doubles.

In Division 2, newly promoted Shutford A, bolstered by the addition of Sean O’Keefe to their squad, defeated Shipston B 8-2. O’Keefe won all his singles as did Andrew Sabin, the latter combining with Nicholas Walker to also win the doubles. Tadmarton B, close to promotion last season, began with a 7-3 win over Bodicote D. Paul Waller and Mick Hawkins both won all their singles and took the doubles.

In Division 3, new entrants Shutford C had a tough start going down 0-10 against a strong Bodicote H side, with Eddie Tait, Alan Smith and Benjamin Shangkuan undefeated. Rod Haddrell was unlucky not to grab a point for Shutford, having forced Smith into a deciding set. Shutford B, (Derek Oxley, Ant Pugh and Mike Starkie), playing at their new venue at Wroxton, swept past the new D team from Bloxham 10-0. The scoreline does not reflect the closeness of the contest with 4 matches going to 5 sets. David Grysakowski won all 3 of his singles for Ratley C but could not prevent Shipston C taking the match 6-4. Andrew Smith and Steve Kay won 2 matches apiece as well as the doubles for the visitors. Bloxham B defeated Bodicote G 10-0, with wins from Ian Critchley, Patrick Foley and Paul Harris.