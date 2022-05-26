Banbury CC hosting early season league leaders Datchet

.

Batting first, Banbury were all out for 154 in the 42nd over, with their hosts – who had won the toss and elected to field- achieving the target in 28 overs on 159-3.

Banbury’s batsmen struggled to make inroads with the middle order steadying the ship.

Oliver Clarke hit 37 in at five and Joe White top scored on 41 at six, after early losses saw Banbury at 9-2 and 34-3. Captain Lloyd Sabin was next best opening the innings with 17.

Henley made short work of their reply, with Johnny Connell making 61 before succumbing to the bowling of Waqas Hussain (1-34). Oliver Wright and Joe Thomas were the other wicket takers.

After three games Henley are now second in the table to Datchet, the only side still with a 100 per cent record and Banbury’s visitors to Whitepost Road this weekend. Banbury are eighth, with one win and two defeats.

The 2nd XI continue their Cherwell League campaign with a trip to Bicester & North Oxford. Last weekend they beat Cropredy by ten wickets, having been set a target of 81 in the Division 1 game.