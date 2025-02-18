​Agony for Banbury as Fareham progress in cup

Ian Reynolds launches another attack for Banbury.

​Banbury fell to a cup quarter-final defeat at home to Fareham at the weekend, who avenged for being beaten by their hosts in the same competition last season.

​For the first 20 minutes Banbury peppered the Fareham goal with a series of attacks and shots. In the first five minutes a flowing move down the left involving Connor Roberts, Jordi Groenwald and Ian Reynolds ended with Groenwald’s shot tipped wide by Fareham Keeper Alex White.

This was swiftly followed by two attacks created from Ben Mackey aerial passes to Ben Miller and Roberts whose shots were again saved by White.

The closest Banbury came to open the scoring was when Groenwald carved through the right hand side of the Fareham defence and lifted the ball over the flailing defenders’ sticks to Tyson Nunneley who’s volley went over the bar.

The Banbury defence were rarely troubled until after 20 minutes a harsh penalty corner was awarded against Groenwald and Fareham’s George Davey coolly struck the ball into the left of the Banbury goal to give them a 1-0 lead against the run of play.

Before the half ended Banbury keeper Will Powell had one more shot to save but it was Banbury’s Roberts and Joe Bostock combined to create the final chance of the half but Bostock’s attempt was well saved by White.

In the first five minutes of the second half Roberts won a penalty corner which was saved from a Mackey flick and then Groenwald’s work won a second corner immediately from which Josh Nunneley scored with a rocket of a drag flick to make it 1-1, which is how it would remain despite chances for both sides, so penalty flicks would decide the outcome.

Both keepers saved two apiece to leave the score at 3-3, but Fareham keeper White kept his cool in sudden death to ensure their progress.

Manager, Andy Camp, said “Fareham defended well and stayed in the game well to give themselves a chance with they took and we have to take stock of our missed chances.

"Penalties are always a harsh way to decide a cup game, especially sudden death, and my hat goes off to those players along with keeper Will Powell who stepped up for the club to take them.

"The lads worked very hard today and we are obviously disappointed but we now need to continue to consolidate our position in the Midlands Conference with our next league game away to Cambridge next week.”

*Josh Nunneley’s sparkling form has seen him selected for the England Masters 2025 squad.

He’ll have the chance to represent his country at both the home International tournament in Ireland and the European Championships in Spain this summer.

Josh follows in his brother Tyson’s footsteps with Tyson ending up as England captain.