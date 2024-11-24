Harry Hunt player of the match for Bodicote H

It was another busy week of action.

Tadmarton A moved to the top of Division 1 after a 10-0 win away at Millennium B. Jason Tustain, Simon Nolan and Barry Hook scored the points for the visitors.

Millennium were unlucky not to salvage a point, Christian Ward and Ethan Morgan both took Hook to 5 sets and missing out in the deciding set in their doubles against Tustain and Nolan.

Millennium A took advantage of the absence of Gary Jackson to defeat Bodicote A 9-1. Jack Shardlow and Jack Garner were undefeated, while Roald Myers scored Bodicote’s sole point with his win over Michael Harrison. Shipston A struggled without their talisman Harry Smith, going down 3-7. Tom Mizen impressed for the home team scoring their only singles’ victories of the night and was close to making it three in a close five set loss to Paul Rowan. Rowan was undefeated on the night and was supported by two wins each for Neil Buzzard and Joseph Fisher. Phil Fox and Mizen took the doubles for Shipston.

Bodicote B slipped to their third defeat in a row, this time against Ratley A. Jeff Rigby and Matt Rayner were undefeated for Ratley. Kannan Nithi and Philip Blowey scored a win each in the singles and came close to winning the doubles having come back from two sets down to force a decider. Iko Jacob was unlucky to lose out 9-11 to Rigby in the fifth set in the final match of the night.

In Division 2, Bloxham A bounced back from last week’s 8-2 defeat to Shutford A with a 6-4 win over a depleted Tadmarton B side. Neil Hodson was undefeated for Bloxham, while Paul Waller took points for Tadmarton. Bloxham are now top of the able, but Shutford have two games in hand, following this week’s postponement against Bodicote F. Bodicote E edged past their club D team 6-4. Yao Fu won all three of his singles matches, with Changli Wang picking up two wins and Rob Gray a further point. Peter Fernbank took two wins for the D side. Janice Rowan won one of her singles and combined successfully with Alan Smith in the doubles for their fourth point.

Shatford B top Division 3 following a 9-1 win over their club C team. Derek Oxley and Mike Starkie won all of their singles and paired up to win the doubles. James McFarlane scored a further point, while Rod Haddrell gained a consolation point for the C side. Bloxham B are in second place following a closely fought 6-4 win over visitors Ratley C. Ben Pick impressed for the away team with three wins, with David Grysakowski picking up a point in a five-set win over Paul Harris. Ian Critchley and Patrick Foley both scored two wins for the home side.

Bloxham C are close behind in third place after defeating Bodicote G 9-1. Malcom Charles and Richard Anstis scored three wins apiece and Lewis Genney picked up a further two wins and combined with Richard Anstis to win the doubles.

New player Harry Hunt starred as player of the match in Bodicote’s H 7-3 win over Bloxham D. He was undefeated as was Eddie Tait, with Benjamin Shangkuan picking up a further win. Ivan Ocana and Sever Bazavan scored a win each and won the doubles in five sets.