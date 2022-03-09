Wilkin feels Gordon could be key as Brackley stay on track in title bid

Kevin Wilkin

With Lee Ndlovu rested, Northampton-born Gordon was given a start on Tuesday night, and the striker played an important part in a 5-0 win at Guiseley.

The victory cut the gap on leaders Gateshead to three points, with second-placed Brackley still having a game in hand.

And Wilkin feels Gordon, who joined from Hereford last month, can emerge as a vital figure for the Saints as they attempt to march to Vanarama National League North glory.

"We took Lee Ndlovu, our top goalscorer, out of the side and give him a bit of a rest on Tuesday," Wilkin explained.

"We played Jaanai Gordon and he led the line very well. On the evidence of Tuesday night, it showed he could have a big bearing on how we finish the season.

"The good strikers are always something every manager wants, and hopefully he drops into that category.

"Lee's had a bit of a break, looked at it from a different angle and hopefully he'll come back strong on Saturday."

Jordan Cullinane-Liburd gave Brackley the lead at 21st-placed Guiseley on Tuesday before Gordon won the penalty that James Armson converted.

The remainder of the night belonged to Matt Lowe, who bagged a hat-trick to ensure the Saints won in style.

And Wilkin said: "It's nice when the goals are shared around.

"Lowey did well on Tuesday night, as did all of the boys.

"The defence was very solid, the goalkeeper again did well so again it was an all-round effort.

"Hopefully we can keep it going."

Brackley's next assignment is a home game against an AFC Telford United side who currently sit 20th, two places off the bottom.

But Wilkin is refusing to underestimate Saturday's opponents.

"They've improved and they drew with Gateshead the other day," he said.

"We had the chance to watch them play against Kettering and they were 2-0 up in that game before they ended up drawing 2-2.

"They're a much-changed side from when we played them earlier in the season (Brackley won 2-0 at Telford in September).

"They're clearly fighting, battling, scrapping for their lives and they are another side you don't want to take lightly.

"They've got capable players in their ranks, as everyone has at this level.