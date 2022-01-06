We're there to be shot at, says Brackley Town boss Wilkin

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin. Picture by Peter Short

Kevin Wilkin knows, more than ever, that Brackley Town are “there to be shot at”.

The Saints are gearing up for their first home game of 2022 when they take on Hereford at St James Park on Saturday.

And they will be looking to bounce back after the new year kicked off with a 3-1 defeat at Kettering Town in the Northamptonshire derby last Sunday.

The loss came after Brackley had claimed a fine 3-1 victory at Boston United last Tuesday and, despite the defeat at Latimer Park, Wilkin’s team remain on top of the Vanarama National League North after nearest rivals Gateshead were beaten by Blyth Spartans on Sunday.

Wilkin believes the loss at Kettering shows his team have become a “bit of a scalp” for other clubs but he insists that is all simply down to the impressive performances his players have put in so far in this campaign.

“We are there to be shot at and we understand that,” the Brackley boss said.

“It’s credit to these players that everyone sees them as a bit of a scalp.

“We’re not a massive club but those players have elevated us to that point where every club we play against wants to take points off you.

“Clearly, we have a lot of challenges that lie ahead but we will regroup and be ready for them.

“We know there are going to be twists and turns but our boys have shown great resolve to this point to sit where we are and it’s important we regroup during this week.”