​​Three more sign for Banbury as season nears

Tai Fleming (left) has returned to Banbury United. Photo: BUFC.

Banbury United have added three more players to their squad ahead of the new season.

​Returning to the club is defender Tai Fleming, who made 49 appearances across all competitions last season.

He scored three league goals and one goal in the FA trophy against Nuneaton, his league goals helping Banbury achieve an away win at Boston United and a draw at home to Bishop Stortford.

The defender joined from King's Lynn Town last season, having contributed to their promotion challenge during the 2022/23 campaign.

He began his career at Norwich City, before moving to Yeovil at the age of 16. Fleming captained the youth sides from 2018 to 2020. After his time at Yeovil, he signed a two-year deal with Kings Lynn.

On signing for Banbury, Fleming said: "I’m absolutely buzzing to be back. I feel the manager has put a quality squad together so far and that’s something I’m glad to be apart of.

"I can’t wait to play in front of the fans this season and get this club back where it should be."

Former Bristol City youngster Prince Henry joins the club having spent the second half of last season at Bromsgrove Sporting.

Before his time with Bromsgrove, he also played at Hungerford, Yate, Tiverton and Redditch.

Henry said: "I can’t wait to get started at Banbury.

"I’m looking forward to scoring my first goal in front of the fans giving a 100 per cent every time I represent the club."

Also joining is 29-year-old Claudio Dias, who returns for his fourth spell at Banbury.

Dias came through the Northampton Town youth system, first joining Banbury on loan in 2013, and again in March 2014, scoring five goals in 15 games altogether including a hat-trick as a substitute at Hemel Hempstead.

He has also featured for Dunstable Town, Bedford Town, Barton Rovers, Brackley Town and Braintree Town, then made 24 more appearances for Banbury before heading to Nuneaton Borough, AFC Rushden and Diamonds, Alvechurch and Rugby Borough.

Dias said: “I’m delighted to be back at Banbury, and feel privileged to be part of a really good environment on and off the pitch.