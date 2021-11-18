The big games keep coming for Brackley Town

Tre Mitford heads off to celebrate after his late goal earned Brackley Town a 3-3 draw at AFC Fylde. Pictures by Brian Martin

The big games just keep coming for Brackley Town as they look to maintain their challenge at the top end of the Vanarama National League North.

The second-placed Saints were involved in a thrilling encounter at leaders AFC Fylde last weekend with Tre Mitford’s goal deep into injury-time securing a 3-3 draw.

Having taken the lead through Lee Ndlovu, Brackley found themselves 2-1 down before Ndlovu headed home to make it 2-2.

Lee Ndlovu heads home Brackley Town's and his second goal at Fylde

Nick Haughton’s second goal of the game looked to have won it for Fylde but Mitford’s magnificent finish from Matt Lowe’s cross snatched a share of the spoils for Kevin Wilkin’s team.

The draw means Brackley still only trail Fylde on goal difference with a game in hand but another stern test awaits this weekend as they take on fifth-placed Curzon Ashton at St James Park.

“The surface at Fylde is fantastic and the way they set up and are organised to play to those conditions has to be admired,” Brackley manager Wilkin said.

“They had a bit of possession, a lot of it in front of us, but we have taken the lead and then there were a couple of moments after that when we should have done a bit better before they scored.

“They are a good side and they won’t be far away from where they want to be.

“We were delighted with the point in the end. When you’re 3-2 down after 94 minutes and you still manage to take a point then the lads have got to be proud of themselves.

“Curzon have beaten Fylde recently and there’s no doubt it is set up for another interesting game.

“We are back at home and we know it will be tough. But tough games and big games are what you want and this is another one for us.”

And yet another big games is also coming up in the Buildbase FA Trophy after Brackley were handed a home tie against league rivals Boston United.

The second-round clash will be played at St James Park a week on Saturday and Wilkin, who led the Saints to FA Trophy glory at Wembley in 2018, believes it’s just one more game to look forward to.

“Boston are a massive club and we lost a player (Shane Byrne) to them in the summer,” he added.

“They have been a bit stop-start and probably not found the consistency they would have expected at this stage.