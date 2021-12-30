Kevin Wilkin hopes Covid won't derail leaders Brackley Town's title charge

Brackley celebrate at Boston United. Photo: Glenn Alcock

Brackley Town will see the new year in on top of the National League North - but being there at the end of the season is all that matters to Kevin Wilkin.

Lee Ndlovu bagged a brace and James Armson also found the net as the Saints ended 2021 with a 3-1 victory at Boston United, two points clear of closest rivals Gateshead.

"Clearly you want to be there, but it's who's there come April time that's the most important," manager Wilkin said.

"We're there to be shot at but, hopefully, we can keep up the consistency we've been showing.

"We know there's lots of good teams in there and lots of twists and turns round the pack. It doesn't relent."

Wilkin confirmed there were cases of Covid in the camp as Brackley arrived at the Jakemans Community Stadium without Gareth Dean and Wesley York.

While Town hope the duo will be available for January 2's trip to Kettering Town, the Saints boss fears coronavirus could cause problems to his relatively small squad.

"We haven't really got that experience outside of that to perhaps overcome those situations, but the boys have got on with the job and been absolutely superb," he added.

"To come to a difficult place and a fantastic stadium to achieve that result is fantastic.

"We've done the right thing as a club.

"These are the things you find through the course of the season. Whilst we've done ok so far you never know what the next twist will take, and if these things will get worse.

"As a manager you're on tenterhooks, you don't know whether you'll get everybody to the starting line.