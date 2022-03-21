Crucial win keeps Brackley Town on the title trail

Lee Ndlovu is mobbed by his Brackley Town team-mates after he scored the only goal of the game against Kidderminster Harriers. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Brackley Town are gearing up for another home clash tomorrow (Tuesday) night after picking up a crucial win at the weekend.

The second-placed Saints were up against Kidderminster Harriers who had started the day in third.

It was a clash of the two best defences in the Vanarama National League North and it was Kevin Wilkin’s team who edged to a 1-0 victory to maintain their title challenge.

The game looked to be heading for deadlock until the 78th minute when substitute Twariq Yusuf’s perfectly flighted cross was met by Lee Ndlovu, himself a 63rd-minute substitute, back peddling to direct his header beyond keeper Luke Simpson.

Brackley had earlier enjoyed the better of possession and chances in the first half before a more even second period.

Matt Lowe’s header was straight at Simpson in the first opening after 20 minutes before Jordan Richards’ shot through a ruck of players hit the post.

A break-away by Kidderminster almost saw Amari Morgan-Smith score with a curling effort and Ashley Hemmings’ fierce shot was well saved by Danny Lewis.

The closest Harriers came was an Omari Sterling corner swung in under the crossbar and only cleared at the last.

Saints nearly doubled their lead within moments of going ahead as Lowe broke away, his shot narrowly wide.

But the win and yet another clean sheet means Brackley remain three points behind leaders Gateshead with one game in hand.

The Saints, who attracted an attendance of 1,159 to St James Park on Saturday, now take on Alfreton Town tomorrow evening while Gateshead host Curzon Ashton.

Boss Wilkin said: “It was a big win and a close game

“There’s not a lot between the two sides and they have taken us all the way and made it really difficult for us.

“There was a really good atmosphere in the ground and the players enjoy that.