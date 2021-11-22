Brackley manager Wilkin reflects on weekend draw with Curzon Ashton

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin says his side were given a tough game as they drew 0-0 at home to play-off chasing Curzon Ashton in the Vanarama National League North on Saturday.

Both teams had chances to win the match in the second half, but it ended goalless.

Speaking after the match, Wilkin said: “I think the performance could have been better.

“We didn’t really show any quality at the top end of the field in the first half.

“Our work rate was fantastic throughout and we got better in the second half.

“We have to give a tremendous amount of credit to Curzon because they were very organised and difficult to break down and you can see why they’re having such a strong season.

“We knew the game was going to be really tough and it turned out to be so.

“We needed a break in front of goal and the lads had a right go in the second half, but it didn’t quite fall for us.”

The Saints remain second after the stalemate, which extends their unbeaten league run to seven games and is their 10th clean sheet in 14 league games.

Wilkin added: “It’s a group effort that we all buy into.

“We’ve been pretty solid in this opening period and we were solid again today.

“We haven’t conceded today but we’ve been high enough up the field and had enough solid possession to have worked the goalkeeper a bit better.”

Wilkin’s side host Daventry Town in the Hillier Senior Cup quarter final on Tuesday before welcoming National League North rivals Boston United to St James Park in the Buildbase FA Trophy second round on Saturday.

He said: “We’ll be giving players that haven’t been in the side minutes on Tuesday.

“We aren’t too deep numbers-wise and there’ll be one or two bumps and bruises that we’ll need to manage from today.

“Boston will be a really tough game because they’re a really strong outfit with a deep squad.

“Their season has been a little bit up and down so far but they merit respect.