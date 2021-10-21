Banbury United's Emirates FA Cup game to be televised live

Supporters enjoying Banbury's victory over Bath City in the FA Cup last weekend PICTURES BY JULIE HAWKINS

Banbury United' s Emirates FA Cup Round One tie against Barrow has been selected for live television coverage on ITV4. The game will be played on Saturday, November 6 with a 5.15pm kick off.

The club are celebrating reaching the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup for the second season in a row – and have earned themselves a home tie with Sky Bet League Two side Barrow.

Beating higher level Bath City 1-0 on Saturday extended their unbeaten start to the season to 15 games – and it’s now 16 after Tuesday evening’s league thriller with Leiston ended 3-2.

The FA Cup tie was settled with a single goal by Kelvin Langmead just before half time, in front of a bumper crowd of more than 1,500 at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic achievement,” said ecstatic manager Andy Whing after the game. “Last year we reached this stage for the first time in 50 years and now it’s twice in two years – a monumental achievement.

“I don’t think you can get any better than that. What an achievement by everybody.

“There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes, all the staff and volunteers, everyone has worked their socks off.

“We had Bath watched and knew how they were going to set up and I thought our game plan worked really well to stretch them and get behind them a bit more.

“We were nervous early on and it took a bit of time to grow into the game, but after our goal I thought the start of the second half was tremendous and we fully deserved the win.”

Banbury approach every game to win it and this was no different.

“We can go toe to toe with most teams when we play like we did today,” said Whing.

“ We had the belief we were going to win and we have.

“I firmly believe we can keep this going. We’ve had a remarkable start, 15 games now since the start of the season and won 13 of them which is unbelievable. As a club like this we have to keep pushing and hopefully we can go further.”

Their winning goal followed a block by Bath keeper Ryan Clarke. The ball fell to Langmead who turned and fired in from 10 yards.

United’s defence then remained strong, reducing the visitors to long hopeful crosses into the area which Jack Harding in the Banbury goal, handled perfectly.

Worryingly Harding was injured in Tuesday’s game and taken to hospital with a dislocated elbow.

Hosting Leiston, Banbury came back from 2-1 down at half time, having taken the lead with a tenth-minute goal by Morgan Roberts.

But man of the match Langmead levelled just after the hour mark and then hit the winner in stoppage time.

After ten Southern League Premier Central Division games Banbury have 26 points to be third in the table behind leaders Peterborough Sports on 30 points and Coalville Town on 29, both after 12 outings.

United don’t have a game this Saturday, but travel to fourth-placed Royston Town on Tuesday evening (26th).

Barrow will visit on November 6, when with the support of fans again Banbury hope to go one better than last year when Canvey Island sent them out of the FA Cup 2-1 in an empty stadium.

Before Bath City, Puritans had already seen off Ardley United, Nantwich Town and Basford United.

“I think it’s a really good draw for us in the first round,” added the Banbury manager.

“Last year was really flat with no fans, so we are delighted it’s at home and it’s a fantastic draw against League opposition.

“It’ll be a tough game for us, they’re three leagues higher, but it will be tough for them too, coming down here so it’s one we will relish.

“Hopefully it will be another great occasion, with over 1500 fans again and we’re going to enjoy it.”

Whing is glad to have the weekend off after his side picked up a several knocks and injuries against Leiston, but still came back to win.