A huge month starts at Farsley for high-flying Brackley

Action from Brackley Town's 1-0 win over Gloucester City last weekend. Picture by Brian Martin

Kevin Wilkin is fully focused on Brackley Town’s trip to Farsley Celtic this weekend - but it’s almost impossible to ignore what lies ahead for his team this month.

The Saints returned from an enforced break due to Covid-19 within their squad with a 1-0 victory over Gloucester City last Saturday, courtesy of Lee Ndlovu’s goal.

The win has left them sitting in second place in the Vanarama National League North table, four points behind leaders AFC Fylde with two games in hand.

But November could prove to be a key month at the top end of the table as, after they have visited Farsley on Saturday, Brackley host fourth-placed Spennymoor Town next Tuesday night before heading to Fylde a week on Saturday (November 13).

The month is rounded off with a home clash with Curzon Ashton on November 20 and a Buildbase FA Trophy second-round match on November 27.

There are big games on the horizon and Wilkin can’t wait.

“They are big clubs that we are coming up against,” the Brackley boss said.

“And they become even bigger games when you are all at the sharp end of the table.

“But these are the situations we want to create and be a part of.

“They are games to look forward to and we need to understand how to thrive in these matches, which we have done in the past.

“If we can go into them in good health and with everyone available then we have proved time and again that we can give these clubs a game.

“These are the games you want. Every game means something but when you are at the sharp end of it and facing someone else who has similar ambitions to you then it just adds that extra little bit to it.”

Wilkin was pleased to see his team come through last weekend’s game with three points after the enforced lay-off and he is remaining cautious about the challenge that lies ahead at Farsley on Saturday.

“It was a difficult 10 days for us but fair play to the boys because they have kept themselves in good condition,” he added.

“We played a solid game and had a solid result and hopefully we can move that on to this weekend now.

“Farsley is never an easy place to go to for all sorts of reasons.

“We scraped through against Gloucester at the weekend but they beat York earlier in the season and Farsley have beaten Fylde recently.

“So you can’t go anywhere in this league without having some respect for the teams you are coming up against and the challenges they are going to create for you.

“We have done that pretty well so far and we need to continue to do it if we are to keep on the run we have put together.