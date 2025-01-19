Bloxham C take pole position in Division 3 title race

Bloxham C boosted their title hopes in Division 3

Tadmarton A’s closest challengers failed to put pressure on the Division 1 leaders this week, with both teams dropping valuable points.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millennium A squeezed past Bodicote C 6-4. Peter Harris starred with three victories, supported by two wins from Jack Shardlow. Harris and Shardlow also took the doubles. Paul Rowan starred for the visitors with two wins, including a victory in four sets over Shardlow.

Joseph Fisher and Neil Buzzard chipped in with a win apiece. Ratley A were only able to field two players as they went down 7-3 against Ratley B. Brian Hobill saw all his games go the full distance, coming out on top in two, but losing out to John Price. Wally Warburton added a point, but Hobill and Warburton lost out by the closest of margins in the doubles against Clive Irwin and Alan Cotton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bodicote B took advantage of a depleted Shipston A to score their best victory of the season 9-1. Phil Blowey returned to form with a superb win over Harry Smith in three sets while Dominic Barker also defeated Smith, though in a much closer five-setter. Blowey and Barker won their other singles and the doubles.

Bodicote A are just behind their B side in the table, with a game in hand, following a 9-1 win over Millennium B. Gary Jackson and Roald Myers were undefeated in the singles, while Toby Dow picked up two points and won a tight doubles with Myers. Ethan Morgan picked up a consolation point for Millennium.

The sole fixture in Division 2 saw Bodicote D defeat Millennium C 8-2. Martin Bird and Janice Rowan were undefeated in the singles, with Peter Fernbank adding two wins. Colin Astbury scored a singles victory for Millennium and paired up with Johnathan Pape to take the doubles in five sets.

In Division 3, Bloxham C pulled away from the chasing pack following a comprehensive 10-0 over their club D side. Lewis Genney, Jim Jackson and Malcolm Charles took all the points for the C team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shutford B are in second place following a 7-3 win against Bodicote G. Mike Starkie led the way with three wins in the singles, Derek Oxley added two points and Ant Pugh a further point. Starkie and Pugh also won the doubles. John Keen, Nigel Green and Eddie Tait scored a single point apiece for Bodicote.

Bloxham B are in third place following a 7-3 win over Shipston C. Ian Critchley was undefeated, with Patrick Foley picked up two points and combined with Critchley to take the doubles. Steve Kay scored two wins for Shipston. With equal points are Ratley C following a 6-4 win over Bodicote. Ben Pick led the way with three victories, David Grysakowski picked up two wins and Piotr Grysakowski a further win, while Harry Hunt was again the pick of the Bodicote players with two wins.