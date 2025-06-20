Iconic: Redcoats at Butlins Bognor Regis

Knobbly knees, puppet shows and Redcoats – Butlin’s Bognor Regis proves that some holiday traditions never lose their charm, even as the resort evolves.

There are few names in British travel that hold as much nostalgic power as Butlin’s. For many of us, the name alone conjures a kaleidoscope of memories: Redcoats on parade, knobbly knees competitions, the smell of vinegar chips drifting across the lawn, and the thrill of clutching a bingo card in a draughty hall. Butlin’s wasn’t just a holiday – it was the holiday. It was where friendships were made, first dances happened, and families came together in a bubble of cheerful, structured chaos.

And despite decades of change in how we travel, Butlin’s still has that spark.

Nowhere is that truer than in Bognor Regis – the southern jewel in Butlin’s crown, and the resort that’s quietly become a blueprint for the brand’s reinvention. Opened in 1960, it was the first of Butlin’s postwar camps to be built on mainland Britain. As the excellent Butlins Memories website records, its early days were far from smooth – heavy rain delayed construction, and some of the first guests were offered alternative accommodation at Clacton. Those who chose to stay were rewarded with champagne from Billy Butlin himself and even helped finish off the camp, fixing window frames and hanging doors. It was the start of a legacy built on resilience, community, and a shared sense of fun.

Butlin's in Bognor Regis | Tom Morton/NationalWorld

By the 1980s, Bognor had already survived one round of closures and was given a new lease of life with a £16 million revamp and a rebrand to Southcoast World. In 1999, Ronan Keating helped relaunch the newly built Skyline Pavilion, part of a wider £45 million transformation that allowed the site to operate year-round. Then came the hotels: the nautically themed Shoreline Hotel in 2005, the Ocean Hotel in 2009 complete with disco lifts and a snow cave spa, and the modern Wave Hotel in 2012, all designed to blend tradition with comfort for a new generation of guests.

This summer, Butlin’s Bognor Regis has opened its biggest ever indoor Soft Play centre – a vast, four-storey sensory space themed around the Skyline Gang and jam-packed with slides, climbing nets, and playful mayhem for babies, toddlers, and juniors. It’s a huge draw for families on holiday – but now, for the first time, local day visitors can also book a ticket and come along.

Right next door, the newly opened Puppet Castle offers free string puppet shows daily, including brand-new 2025 titles like Under the Sea and Christmouse. Between the Soft Play, the puppets, and the sheer scale of the entertainment offering, it’s clear that Butlin’s Bognor is more than surviving – it’s thriving.

Bognor's Best Play Day! The Skyline Gang Soft Play is a dream come true for little explorers. | Butlins

And what’s remarkable is how much of the old Butlin’s spirit remains. Families still check in with armfuls of snacks and high hopes. Redcoats still lead dances and daft competitions. Kids still discover the joy of making friends on holiday. And, true to form, parents still get a bit of breathing room while someone else keeps the little ones entertained.

So why is Butlin’s still such a magical name?

Because it knows who it’s for. Because it honours the past while embracing the future. Because no matter how the buildings change or the attractions evolve, the feeling you get walking into a Butlin’s resort – especially Bognor – stays the same.

