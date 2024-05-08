You will need to be quick to snap up Molly-Mae Hague's £17.99 Amazon jeans

Molly-Mae Hague fans are rushing to buy £18 leopard-print Amazon jeans, yes you read that correctly £18! You will need to be quick to get hold of a pair of these jeans and they have only just come back in stock.

The 24-year old Love Island star showed off the Amazon leopard-print Amazon jeans in a snap she shared over Bank Holiday weekend. She took the snap in front of a mirror and captioned the photograph “psa-my jeans were £15 on amazon.” Well they are no longer £15, but still under £20, so you will need to be quick to snap them up.

Molly-Mae Hague has of course had hundreds of comments after posting her leopard-print jeans. One fan said: “I love your outfit,” whilst another said: Omg! Yes I’ve been looking for leopard jeans!

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague is not the only star to fall for leopard-print jeans, Frankie Bridge is also a big fan of them. Along with her leopard print jeans for under £20, Molly-Mae Hague accessorised them with a Chanel handbag, Nike trainers and a LOEWE top.

The Leopard Jeans Unisex Casual Pants Jeans Leopard Print Hip Hop Wide Leg Straight with Pockets Button-Zipper Closure Soft Streetwear for Young Flared Jeans, £17.99, Amazon are available in sizes S to XXL. For those of you who don’t think leopard print jeans or anything leopard print is for you, let me explain a little bit about myself. I used to hate animal print and now own a leopard print coat and am seriously tempted by these jeans too!