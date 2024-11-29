Black Friday dash cam deals: Record low prices for this weekend only

The Miofive S1 Ultra is cheaper than ever this Black Friday | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Gareth Butterfield has been hunting down bargains for anyone looking for a new dash cam this Black Friday

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a motoring journalist, I've been waiting for some decent discounts on dash cams all the way through the Black Friday season and, to be honest, it's been a long and anxious wait.

The big brands have certainly put out a few discounts recently, but nothing that's really caught my eye.

And then I checked Amazon this morning. Again, the big brands are being offered with a few quid off here and there, but the best discounts have been applied to the smaller, lesser-known brands. And there's some epic bargains.

For example, if you're on a budget but you want a decent spec, you won't go far wrong with this Veement 2.5K dash cam. It's small and discreet, but it packs in a parking mode, night vision and even comes with a 32GB card. For just over £25, it's a brilliant bargain.

And I'm impressed with the price of this Miofive S1 dash cam. This is a decent brand, and it's a model I've personally tested. A 37% saving is not to be sniffed at, and it's a lot of tech for £56.

And a final mention for another Botslab camera, and this one has a bit of a twist. It's sort of not a dash cam. It's an "action cam" that can double as a car monitoring system.

It costs £139.99 (as long as you tick the £20 voucher box) and it's worth looking at if you're in the market for an action camera and a dash cam at the same time.

Think of it like a Go-Pro that can be mounted into your car and put in a dash cam mode, it looks like a really good bit of kit for the money. Well worth a closer look.

All these deals are specific Black Friday deals on Amazon, so they'll only last until the end of Monday, December 2.