Two men seriously injured after lorry crashes and overturns near Bicester

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Oxfordshire.

Two men have been seriously injured after a lorry crashed and overturned near Bicester.

At around 3.15am today (April 1) a white and green lorry has left the carriageway on the northbound M40 carriageway, around 300 metres from junction 9 exit slip.

The HGV collided with the barrier, travelled for a number of metres and then overturned. The two occupants of the lorry, both men in their 30s received serious injuries and were taken to hospital, where they both remain.

Investigating officer PC Dean O’Dell of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Bicester Howes Lane, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this collision.

“To assist our investigation we are asking anyone who was travelling on the M40 near to the Junction 9 exit at around 3.15am this morning to please come forward.

“Additionally if you have any dash-cam footage that may have captured the incident we would also ask you to get in touch.