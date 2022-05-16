A full road closure is in place after a collision on the A422 near the Banbury area village of Middleton Cheney tonight, Monday May 16.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service all responded to the collision on the A422 at Middleton Cheney.
The collision happened around 7.45pm, and has resulted in a full road closure of the A422. The road is expected to remain closed for at least two hours.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
No further details were immediately available.