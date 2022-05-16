Road closure in place after collision near Banbury area village on A422

A full road closure is in place after a collision on the A422 near the Banbury area village of Middleton Cheney tonight, Monday May 16.

The collision happened around 7.45pm, and has resulted in a full road closure of the A422. The road is expected to remain closed for at least two hours.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.