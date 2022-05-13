Multiple fire crews, including firefighters from Banbury tackle incident on M40 involving overturned lorry

Multiple fire crews, including firefighters from Banbury tackled an incident on the M40 involving an overturned lorry this afternoon, Friday May 13.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue crews from Banbury, Bicester and Kidlington worked with Thames Valley Police today after a HGV carrying motor oil overturned at junction 10 on the M40.

The driver was uninjured and was able to release themselves before the arrival of crews.

Due to a significant diesel spillage, the east bound carriageway across junction 10 was closed along with the northbound exit slip at junction 10.

The incident happened on the roundabout of the A43 and the M40 northbound off slip. Traffic is being diverted down the B430 towards Ardley.

Traffic is being diverted up to junction 11 where it can then re-join the A43.

Traffic has been building on the M40 so motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.