Here’s why a road near Banbury was closed for more than four hours

A single-vehicle collision involving an overturned lorry carrying chickens led to the closure of the A422 near Banbury for more than four hours last night, Monday May 16. (photo from Northants Fire & Rescue Service)

A single-vehicle collision involving an overturned lorry carrying chickens led to the closure of the A422 near Banbury for more than four hours last night, Monday May 16.

The collision happened after an artic lorry carrying chickens tipped over on its side on the A422 Banbury Lane in Middleton Cheney around 6.20pm.

The driver of the lorry suffered minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire crews attended the collision, one from Brackley and two others from Banbury.

The Brackley crew made cuts to the vehicle to assist with its recovery and also isolated fuel spillages at the scene.

The B4525 Millers Lane was closed towards the A422 roundabout due to a large spillage of diesel and oil. The road was closed for clean-up and recovery of the vehicle for more than four hours.

Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service also responded to the incident.