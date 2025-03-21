Watch: Banbury dance music producer releases cover of uplifting 70s jazz-funk hit

Banbury music producer has released a cover of a 1970s jazz-funk hit as her first release of 2025.

Banbury dance music producer Emily B has released a music video for her cover of a 1970s jazz-funk hit.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cover of Reuben Wilson's 1976 single ‘Got To Get Your Own’ is Emily’s first single of the year.

The feel-good funky track follows on from the Banbury producer’s drum and bass cover of Musical Youth’s ‘Pass The Dutchie’ and her ‘So Good’ EP, which were both released in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside working on the new track, Emily has been busy launching a new record label, titled I Am Emily Music T. L .S.

Describing the new release, Emily said: “This track is all about self-belief, determination, and taking charge of your own path.

“With its uplifting groove, driving rhythm, and soulful energy, it delivers a timeless reminder that success comes from seizing your own opportunities.

“The track's infectious vibe makes it perfect for playlists that inspire ambition, positivity, and personal growth.”

For more information about Emily B, visit: https://www.iamemilymusic.com/artists/emilyb