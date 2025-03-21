Watch: Banbury dance music producer releases cover of uplifting 70s jazz-funk hit

By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Mar 2025, 17:04 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 17:16 BST
Banbury music producer has released a cover of a 1970s jazz-funk hit as her first release of 2025.placeholder image
Banbury music producer has released a cover of a 1970s jazz-funk hit as her first release of 2025.
Banbury dance music producer Emily B has released a music video for her cover of a 1970s jazz-funk hit.

The cover of Reuben Wilson's 1976 single ‘Got To Get Your Own’ is Emily’s first single of the year.

The feel-good funky track follows on from the Banbury producer’s drum and bass cover of Musical Youth’s ‘Pass The Dutchie’ and her ‘So Good’ EP, which were both released in 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch here: Got To Get Your Own by Emily B & The T. L. S. Orchestra

Alongside working on the new track, Emily has been busy launching a new record label, titled I Am Emily Music T. L .S.

Describing the new release, Emily said: “This track is all about self-belief, determination, and taking charge of your own path.

“With its uplifting groove, driving rhythm, and soulful energy, it delivers a timeless reminder that success comes from seizing your own opportunities.

“The track's infectious vibe makes it perfect for playlists that inspire ambition, positivity, and personal growth.”

For more information about Emily B, visit: https://www.iamemilymusic.com/artists/emilyb

Related topics:BanburyOrchestra

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice