Watch: Banbury dance music producer releases cover of uplifting 70s jazz-funk hit
The cover of Reuben Wilson's 1976 single ‘Got To Get Your Own’ is Emily’s first single of the year.
The feel-good funky track follows on from the Banbury producer’s drum and bass cover of Musical Youth’s ‘Pass The Dutchie’ and her ‘So Good’ EP, which were both released in 2023.
Alongside working on the new track, Emily has been busy launching a new record label, titled I Am Emily Music T. L .S.
Describing the new release, Emily said: “This track is all about self-belief, determination, and taking charge of your own path.
“With its uplifting groove, driving rhythm, and soulful energy, it delivers a timeless reminder that success comes from seizing your own opportunities.
“The track's infectious vibe makes it perfect for playlists that inspire ambition, positivity, and personal growth.”
For more information about Emily B, visit: https://www.iamemilymusic.com/artists/emilyb
