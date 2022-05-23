Views wanted on measures to encourage cycling and walking in and around Banbury

Banbury area residents are being asked for their views on a series of measures to encourage cycling and walking in town.

Oxfordshire County Council has launched a consultation for the Banbury Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP), which sets out how to improve the town's active travel network over the next 10 years.

Cllr Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways management, said: "Our aim is to prioritise active travel, such as cycling and walking, over road capacity for cars. Projects like this Banbury LCWIP show practical ways that we can help people to reduce their reliance on cars for short journeys, and helps the council tackle climate action, improve air quality and create a healthier Oxfordshire.

"The feedback we receive from the public, from businesses and other organisations will help us shape these proposals. We have already worked with Banbury Town Council and Cherwell District Council and now we want as many people as possible to take part so we can develop a better-connected active travel network."

People can take part in the consultation, which includes maps of suggested routes within Banbury until June 20.

To take part in the consultation use the following web link: https://letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/banbury-lcwip-initial

LCWIPs help councils identify where transport infrastructure - such as cycleways and pedestrian crossings - should be implemented or improved to enable residents to cycle and walk safely and conveniently over the next 10 years.